Deconstruct's new campaign makes sunscreen part of daily routine

Deconstruct, a science-backed skincare brand, has launched a new digital campaign to change young Indian consumers' views on sunscreen. The campaign features three humorous ad films, promoting Deconstruct’s Gel Sunscreen as a key product in summer skincare routines.

The new campaign features three films that showcase the key benefits of Deconstruct’s Gel Sunscreen in everyday settings like a cricket field, office washroom, and gym. The films highlight how the sunscreen fits into active routines, using humor and real-world situations to emphasize its refreshing feel and effectiveness.

The campaign will debut during the ongoing IPL season and roll out across digital platforms such as JioHotstar and other social and digital media platforms, in five languages, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, to reach young consumers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across South and West India.

Speaking about the campaign, Malini Adapureddy, founder, Deconstruct, said, "For too long, sun protection has been overlooked, often because traditional sunscreens felt heavy, greasy, or simply inconvenient for real-world use. With Deconstruct’s Gel Sunscreen, we set out to solve this, offering a lightweight, sweat-resistant, and non-sticky solution designed for India’s heat, humidity, and active lifestyles. Our goal is to make effective and functional skincare accessible and effortless for everyone, by addressing real consumer needs with science-backed simplicity."

Speaking about the campaign, Mohita Rathi, SVP - marketing, Deconstruct, said, "This campaign is built around a simple, yet powerful idea - effective skincare doesn’t have to feel clinical or intimidating. We wanted to create a narrative that resonates authentically, especially with consumers who have traditionally overlooked sun protection. By weaving peer interactions, humour and relatable everyday settings, we aimed to make sunscreen a natural, desirable part of daily life. #TouchToBelieve captures this spirit perfectly, it’s a playful expression of a meaningful shift in skincare habits."

Creative Credits: Bo - The Voice Company

Agency: Fractonomy

Director: Ajith

Production House: 24FPS