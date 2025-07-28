Deepika Padukone fronts Dyson’s new campaign on heat-free styling

Dyson has launched its new campaign, ‘The Difference is Dyson,’ featuring brand ambassador Deepika Padukone. The campaign promotes Dyson’s hair styling products, which are designed to style hair without heat damage, and highlights the brand’s focus on hair care technology.

Crafted in collaboration with Hogarth, the new film illustrates how Dyson’s range is engineered with a focus on real-world hair needs for India’s diverse hair types, styles, and weather conditions. The campaign shows Deepika Padukone in various hairstyles, from everyday to styled looks, created using Dyson hair care products. It highlights the brand’s focus on styling without causing heat damage.

Speaking on the campaign, Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India, said: “‘The Difference is Dyson’ is a campaign that embraces and elevates individuality. It reinforces Dyson’s commitment to innovation and bringing the hair styling range closer to consumers that provide superior styles for all hair types, with no heat damage. We are delighted to see Deepika Padukone bring this theme to life and demonstrates our technology first approach to redefining hair styling.”

Deepika Padukone, brand ambassador for Dyson Beauty, shared: “I have always believed that beauty lies in embracing your individuality. Working with Dyson, I have seen firsthand how their products deliver real results, no matter what your hair type. 'The Difference is Dyson' to me means celebratingdifferent styles and maintaining natural shine, while knowing your hair is cared for, every step of the way. That’s the difference that sets Dyson apart.”

‘The Difference is Dyson’ campaign is live across multiple media platforms nationwide.