Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82°E unveils launch campaign ‘Feels like home’

Heather Boesch, executive director for Global Beauty, IDEO said “It has been a joy to serve as a global strategic partner for 82°E since its inception. The brand is genuinely committed to elevating self-care as part of overall well-being. And while it is born in India, 82°E is for the world, and we have worked side by side with its co-founders and partners to ensure that every facet of the brand from its products to messaging to its aesthetics reflects the brand's core philosophy – Rooted in India and global in its outlook and appeal. We can’t wait for the whole world to fall in love with 82°E.”