Deepsense Digital bags digital mandate for Futurisk

Deepsense Digital, a Chennai based digital marketing agency, has undertaken SEO and digital media needs for Futurisk, an Insurance Broking Company. Focused on providing 360-degree performance-based digital marketing solutions, Deepsense Digital, as part of the mandate, is set to assist Futurisk's digital operations. The organization will employ its own tools and solutions for the same through the use of innovative digital campaigns.
Mihir, co founder and director of Futurisk said, "Deepsense Digital is a young and thriving agency with a passionate team of individuals focused on achieving their objectives using innovative and effective digital marketing solutions. Futurisk is thrilled to commence its journey of growing its brand and engagement alongside Deepsense with the aim of reaching new heights in the digital field.”
Rakesh, business head & CEO, Deepsense Digital: “Futurisk is a fantastic brand that has been in the market for many years and has established itself as an insurance broking company that offers a diverse range of high-quality life and health policies, employee benefits, and risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and corporates across India. Deepsense Digital is excited to deploy our unique and data-driven digital marketing solutions to provide the brand with the optimal digital audience engagement."