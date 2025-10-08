Deepveer & Virushka lead the rise of celebrity couples in tourism ads

Brought up on a steady diet of Bollywood and cricket, Indians are hardly surprised to see the United Arab Emirates turn to the twin obsessions and their power couples to promote itself.

The latest to join the fray are Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who front Experience Abu Dhabi’s new campaign. In a 60-second film, the star couple muse on life and love as they explore the emirate’s most exquisite offerings.

The ad is the first in what appears to be a series that will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, iconic landmarks and diverse experiences.

The second chapter features the couple celebrating a special moment at Sontaya at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. The third shows them spending a playful day at teamLab Phenomena before retreating to the luxurious Bab Al Nujoom Hudayriyat Water Villas.

According to a press release, the partnership seeks to connect with Indian audiences by presenting Abu Dhabi through the eyes of their favourite couple. The collaboration marks familiar territory for Singh, who has served as the UAE capital's brand ambassador since 2023. It is also his second tourism endorsement after representing Visit Switzerland in 2017.

The timing could not be more opportune. India’s festival season is underway, to be followed by the wedding and winter travel months, which mark the peak period for spontaneous luxury getaways.

Experience Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as the perfect escape for an aspirational Indian consumer class. The couple will also appear in festive specials for Diwali that invite viewers to explore the emirate’s wide range of experiences.

Abu Dhabi is not alone in courting India’s celebrity magnetism. Earlier this year, Dubai Tourism unveiled a campaign featuring cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor and producer Anushka Sharma.

The pair, icons of both sport and cinema, continue to command intense devotion as Kohli transitions away from two formats of cricket and Sharma remains absent from the big screen. Their off-field chemistry only strengthens Dubai’s appeal.

For South Asians, especially Indians who have grown up idolising stars from these two worlds, such campaigns blend aspiration with emotional familiarity. The strategy is spreading. In July, Tourism New Zealand released a series of films chronicling actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s journey through the country beyond the confines of curated itineraries.

The message is clear. When Bollywood and cricket’s most beloved couples travel, millions are eager to follow.