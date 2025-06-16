Del Monte’s can format takes center stage in ‘The Better Can’ campaign

Del Monte, a global food brand, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘The Better Can’, in India—redefining juice etiquette and spotlighting what makes its offering truly stand out. Unlike the usual tetra packs or bottles, Del Monte juices come in a can that keeps them fresher for longer offering a more wholesome, indulgent juice experience.

Brought to life by creative powerhouse Enormous, the film takes a clever, upbeat approach to show why Del Monte’s fruit drinks and their iconic can are a cut above the rest.

Lines like “Sudd-Sudd hai, badi gadd-badd hai” and playful visual metaphors keep the tone fun, irreverent and relatable, especially for young, urban audiences who value smart, stylish choices.

Kiranpreet Kaur, DGM – marketing, Del Monte Foods, shares:

“We didn’t just want to tell people we’re different—we wanted them to feel it. The can format is premium, portable and it protects the integrity of the juice better than traditional packaging. Enormous nailed the tone and brought this fresh thinking to life.”

The campaign presents the can as more than just packaging. Del Monte highlights it as a hygienic, travel-friendly option that stands out on the shelf.

Sindhu Sharma, national creative director, Enormous Brands, explains:

“We wanted to make juice in a can feel like the smarter lifestyle decision. So we used humor and everyday moments to show the contrast. Because when the difference is that obvious, you don’t have to shout. Just show.”

Del Monte plans to amplify the campaign across digital platforms with a focus on YouTube, Instagram Reels and snackable social content.

Vivek Shaw, client partner – WPP Media, shares:

“With the launch of our new campaign, we’re turning up the flavor and the fun! Del Monte is going big on digital bringing the buzz to YouTube, Instagram Reels, and all the places our audience loves to scroll. From snackable content to scroll-stopping moments, we’re all set to serve fresh vibes and real connections across the platforms that matter most”