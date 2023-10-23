Delhi Metro debuts audio advertising in trains

Pindrop Metrotech will offer audio advertising services inside Delhi metro trains.
Vikrant Gosain, founder & CEO of Media Village Group has joined hands with Pindrop Metrotech as chief sales officer to start audio advertising in Delhi metro.
The campaign has been approved by DMRC and Pindrop will start pitching brands for advertising from next week.
The idea was brought up by Shammi Narang, Delhi metro voice artist and his son, Dishant Narang.
While Mumbai and Hyderabad local metro have witnessed this trend for several years, Delhi Metro is also making strides in this direction.
Additionally, Noida metro is actively using audio advertising to promote social campaigns like BYOB (bring your own bag).