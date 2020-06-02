Delhi Police appeals to the 'dil' as it moves to build trust during the pandemic

Shakespeare once said, "What's in a name". Well, Delhi Police certainly feels there's much to a name, and that's why it changed its social media profiles to 'Delhi Police Dil Ki Police'. It even put up banners and posters at checkpoints to ensure people see it and remember it. Brand recall is a strong and effective method to drill in a point, and the same principle is applied here – the more you see something, the more you are likely to remember it.