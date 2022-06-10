Delhi Police files FIR against perfume brand Layer'r over 'obscene' ads

After the letter, the ministry had directed that the advertisement was taken off air and the social media platforms, the DCW said.

The panel had issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking it to file an FIR against Layer’r, alleging that the firm’s ads “promoted gang-rape culture”. The company had issued an apology earlier this week for the advertisements while stating that they were aired “only after due and mandatory approvals.” “On the complaint of Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Special Cell, Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 67 IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) in the matter of misogynistic advertisement by ‘Layer Shot’ perfume brand which was recently played in mass media,” the DCW said.