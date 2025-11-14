Delhivery’s Children’s Day campaign features kids interviewing its founders

Delhivery marked Children’s Day with a short film that shifts the focus of logistics away from metrics and operations and toward the people who keep the system moving. The video, titled Unboxing Curiosity, follows a group of children—between 3.5 and 10 years old—visiting the company’s office to ask its founders, Sahil Barua, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati, questions about their work.

The conversation unfolded without a script. The children’s questions ranged from shipments and tiffins to movie characters and the meaning behind the brand’s name. Their line of inquiry steered the discussion toward the everyday realities behind parcel movement and the human effort involved in delivering them.

The film uses this exchange to spotlight the role of curiosity in understanding how logistics shapes daily life. It positions the company’s work not as a technical system but as a network of people attempting to make each delivery count.

Ashok Kumar, head of Brand at Delhivery, said: “Children see the world with unfiltered wonder, and that’s exactly what we wanted to celebrate. Their questions made us laugh, think, and reflect on why we do what we do. In their way, they reminded us that logistics isn’t just about moving parcels from one place to another, but about connecting people, stories, and moments that matter.”

The video is being shared across Delhivery’s digital channels, including YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.