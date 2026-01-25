Delhivery’s Republic Day ad focuses on everyday journeys across India

Delhivery has released a Republic Day digital film titled Yeh Desh Chalne Se Bana Hai, shifting focus from symbolic celebrations to the everyday movement that connects the country.

The film is narrated by actor Virendra Saxena and is framed through the perspective of a delivery partner. It traces India from ground level, moving across towns, coastlines and hill routes, highlighting familiar sights such as local lanes, tea stalls, rural roads and informal navigation cues.

Rather than relying on maps or landmarks, the narrative reflects how addresses are often described through memory and local context, capturing how people find their way across regions beyond formal directions. The film positions movement as central to understanding India’s geography and daily life.

Commenting on the film, Mohammed Ali, senior vice president & head of Marketing at Delhivery, said: “The message here is that you cannot understand India from a distance; you have to walk it to know it. That is the reality for our partners every day. They aren't passive observers; they are witnesses to the spirit, grandeur and the unique resilience that keeps India moving,”

The film concludes by linking the idea of delivery journeys to broader national connection, suggesting that while destinations may be small and specific, the roads collectively tell a larger story. The campaign is live across Delhivery’s digital and social media platforms.