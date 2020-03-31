Delivery executives shoot own bytes for Amazon anchored film

The government has suspended the shooting of films/ads/videos. So, for the new spot anchored by Amazon India, delivery executives Ankit (Amazon), Vivek (bigbasket), Mohit (Grofers), and Vinod (MedLife) shot their own bytes on their mobile phones from their respective locations. In the 30-second-long video, the four can be seen talking about the importance of staying home and healthy, and how they will deliver the essentials at the doorstep of customers.