Delivery executives shoot own bytes for Amazon anchored film

Ankit (Amazon), Vivek (bigbasket), Vinod (MedLife), and Mohit (Grofers) shot the message on their mobile phones from their respective locations.
These are testing times for India. The entire nation has been asked to stay home, stay safe and stay healthy. But even as India remains indoors, there are thousands of delivery guys on the ground, who continue to deliver essential supplies – groceries, medicines and other products – to people. Amidst a global crisis, delivery apps – Amazon India, bigbasket, Grofers and MedLife – have come together to celebrate the spirit of these delivery 'heroes', who are helping people power through these difficult times.
The government has suspended the shooting of films/ads/videos. So, for the new spot anchored by Amazon India, delivery executives Ankit (Amazon), Vivek (bigbasket), Mohit (Grofers), and Vinod (MedLife) shot their own bytes on their mobile phones from their respective locations. In the 30-second-long video, the four can be seen talking about the importance of staying home and healthy, and how they will deliver the essentials at the doorstep of customers.
Talking about the execution of the campaign, Ravi Desai, director, mass and brand marketing, Amazon India, says that safety was important, along with complete compliance with social distancing norms while shooting the film. “Managing multiple brands and working from home required us to invent on multiple fronts,” he says.
He shares that the approach followed was simple - to capture the bytes of the delivery heroes from their locations on their own phones. While it was centrally anchored by the creative team at Amazon, each brand locally facilitated the requirements. “We hope this simplicity also shines through the video focusing on the heroes and their commitment,” Desai quips.
He adds, “The organic reach and engagement received for this message is a testimony to the spirit in which the message is being received. There may be delays in deliveries during this time, but people are joining in to recognise the efforts and commitment of the heroes on ground across social platforms.”
Talking about the ad, a spokesperson from bigbasket shares, “In these difficult times, we all recognise that delivery employees are contributing immensely towards delivering essential services to people. As an industry, we wanted to convey our appreciation to them and recognise them for their work. That's why bigbasket, along with Amazon, Grofers and MedLife, decided to work together and make the #TogetherForIndia video film.”
The film is being promoted on digital platforms by the brands.