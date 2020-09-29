Dell chooses VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India

Agency to go beyond traditional creative agency duties to create an overarching Connected Consumer Experience.
Dell has appointed the brand experience agency VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India for both the Consumer and Small business portfolio. The mandate was won after a keenly contested pitch.
The move indicates Dell’s intent to adopt a post-digital mindset towards marketing. As the lead agency, VMLY&R will go beyond traditional creative agency duties to create an overarching Connected Consumer Experience for Dell, which will span the entire width from mainline, digital & social communications, platforms & experiences and data.
Commenting on the appointment, Ritu Gupta, director- marketing, Dell said, With the evolved customer journey and changing purchase behaviour it was important to select the agency that brings capabilities in elevating connected consumer experience.
Anil K Nair- chief executive officer, VMLY&R India had this to say on winning the Dell mandate, “We live in an ever-evolving world, where decades of digital adoption has now been compressed into a few months. It poses a great opportunity for an iconic brand like Dell to be portal; connecting them to various aspects of their lives and they get to live, learn, walk and play. The mandate for VMLY&R India is to think beyond the obvious and focus on a superior and seamless customer experience.”
VMLY&R handles the Dell Technologies brand globally, in a multi-faceted relationship that includes brand strategy and creative, martech, customer experiences, social strategy/content, and thought leadership.