Dell chooses VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India

Anil K Nair- chief executive officer, VMLY&R India had this to say on winning the Dell mandate, “We live in an ever-evolving world, where decades of digital adoption has now been compressed into a few months. It poses a great opportunity for an iconic brand like Dell to be portal; connecting them to various aspects of their lives and they get to live, learn, walk and play. The mandate for VMLY&R India is to think beyond the obvious and focus on a superior and seamless customer experience.”