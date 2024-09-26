Dell launches ‘Sweets’ festive campaign highlighting AI in Inspiron 14 Plus

Dell Technologies has launched its latest festive campaign titled ‘Sweets’. The campaign highlights AI integration to show how technology creates opportunities in today’s digital world.

Advertisment

The campaign film tells the story of a young man visiting a sweet shop, craving a traditional Indian dessert, kheer. Upon arriving, he learns that the recipe for this beloved treat has been forgotten. Despite suggestions among other patrons, no one can recall the exact ingredients. Determined to rediscover the lost recipe, the young man turns to Dell’s AI-powered Inspiron 14 Plus. Using AI-driven insights, he recreates the recipe, piecing it together bit by bit, with a little help from his grandmother. In the conclusion, he shares the rediscovered recipe with his newfound companions.

Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, director of marketing, consumer and small business, Dell Technologies, India, said, "The festive season in India brings a sense of cheer and excitement, often filled with nostalgia. Technology has the unique ability to connect people, making these moments even more special. Our latest campaign celebrates this spirit and highlights how AI has evolved into a vital part of our everyday lives, helping users discover new possibilities. With Dell's commitment to empowering people with the right technology and innovative products, we are enabling our customers to stay ahead and achieve desired outcomes."

The campaign is conceptualised and developed by VML and adopts an omni-channel strategy, launching campaign videos on Dell's social media platforms today. It will be advertised in multiple languages including Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi and will be promoted across a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The campaign will also be promoted on Amazon, Spotify, and via media partners to maximise visibility and engagement. Dell is also collaborating with content creators and influencers to showcase the devices and highlight their use cases. Additionally, retail amplification and on-ground activations will take place in 35 cities and 60 locations nationwide.

Commenting on the campaign, Rohan Kumar from VML said, "Festivals today are filled with individuality and personality. Trends show that every celebration has its own unique touch. Food, being an integral part of any festival, brings its own distinct flavours to each occasion. This year, we wanted to highlight Dell’s range of AI-powered PCs, which can help people reconnect with their roots and make this festive season truly special.