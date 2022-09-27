Dell Technologies kicks off the festive season with its #ApnaWalaFestival campaign

The campaign's three digital films show how Dell's laptops, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and XPS 13 Plus, help the characters redefine their celebrations. The first video, titled ‘A Debbie Wala Festival,’ tells the story of Debbie, a young girl who wants to wear her favourite football jersey over a saree on Ashtami, but her mother is not convinced. Debbie's sister uses the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 to design a one-of-a-kind ‘jersey-saree’ for Debbie, allowing her to express herself while also pleasing their mother. ‘A Raunak Wala Festival’ depicts a young boy who is disappointed because he is unable to return home for the festival of Diwali but finds kindness and comfort from fellow train passengers while remaining connected with this family via his Dell laptop. The third film, ‘A Diya Wala Festival,’ tells the story of a man who uses his XPS laptop to make emoji-shaped sweets to welcome his to be partner’s daughter to the family.