Dell Technologies urges students to pursue their passion in its new 'Back To College' campaign

Part of Dell’s #PC4Education initiative and the larger “Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0” outreach, this campaign positions the PC as a versatile tool that brings together passion and career among the college students
The campaign will primarily feature on digital platforms led by the former VJs and original influencers Cyrus Broacha, and Cyrus Sahukar.
In a first, Dell Technologies will partner with micro-influencers like Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah, and Radhika Bose, to further amplify the campaign reach across audiences and increase visibility among hyper-local communities in tier 2-3 cities.
Under the company's ongoing outreach, ‘Yeh hai Padhai 2.0’, this campaign reaffirms Dell's commitment and aligns with the changing dynamics of the education industry and an engaging effort to equip today's youth with modern PCs that can help them transform their passion into lucrative careers. The "Back to College" campaign validates Dell's belief in meaningful innovation and the role of technology in helping #DiscoverYourPassion.
Conceptualized and developed by the creative agency VMLY&R, the campaign kicks off with an ad film, which shows three students using their PC, Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, to transform their passion such as gymnastics, baking, and automobile customization into a profession. The film further builds on how technology is helping passion blend easily into their daily lives. The second leg of the campaign features celebrity influencers Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar collaborating with micro-influencers Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah, and Radhika Bose, to create engaging conversations about student life, new ways of learning, following passions, and finding success.
Announcing the campaign, Mayuri Saikia, director of marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “Today's college students are aware, aspirational, and passionate about their hobbies. PCs play an important role in their development and Dell's ‘Back to College’ campaign is a step towards inspiring them to #DiscoverTheirPassion. At Dell Technologies, we are excited about the future of learning, and we will continue to reimagine ways to help students take their interests to the next level. 'Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0' is a reflection of Dell leveraging its technology leadership to address the evolving needs of the education industry.”
