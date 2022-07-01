Dell Technologies urges students to pursue their passion in its new 'Back To College' campaign

The campaign will primarily feature on digital platforms led by the former VJs and original influencers Cyrus Broacha, and Cyrus Sahukar.

In a first, Dell Technologies will partner with micro-influencers like Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah, and Radhika Bose, to further amplify the campaign reach across audiences and increase visibility among hyper-local communities in tier 2-3 cities.