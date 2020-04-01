Dentsu Aegis Network launches DAN Solutions in India

Speaking on Narayan’s promotion, Anand Bhadkamkar said, “As the advertising & communications landscape continues to change, it is imperative that we evolve to meet our client’s changing needs. An accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience, Narayan has been a long-standing contributor to the Network in India. He fundamentally understands our businesses and our one P&L model and has been working closely across all agencies to provide solutions for our clients. He has an intimate understanding of the clients' ever evolving needs and the flexible and dynamic requirements our brands must have to meet them.” It is pertinent to note here that DAN Solutions is built on three pillars - client-centricity, an expanded canvas for creativity, and operational excellence.