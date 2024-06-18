Dentsu announces global expansion of innovation lab, starting in Mumbai and Bengaluru

The launch of Dentsu Lab was on the opening day at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as part of a presentation delivered by dentsu president and global CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi and global chief creative officer, Yasuharu Sasaki. During a live showcase of some of the Lab’s groundbreaking work, Igarashi and Sasaki will explain the key principles that have guided the team for the past 10 years. Looking to dentsu’s vision to shape the future of the industry, the session will demonstrate how this global expansion is optimised to impact people, businesses, and society around the world through the power of Creativity and Innovation.