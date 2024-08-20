Dentsu BX expands into India with Narayan Devanathan at the helm

Narayan Devanathan added, “I am excited to lead the Dentsu BX practice in India. We have already launched the practice in stealth mode and engaged with multiple businesses on various projects. Clients already get ‘efficiencies and best practices’ with your garden-variety consulting firms and that’s now what Dentsu BX is about. Our goal is to create Next Practices for them via distinctive solutions built on three cornerstones: creativity, our ability to move people and activate and execute outcomes that benefit customers, society, and business. Our solutions span growth hacking, sustainability acceleration, innovation, and incubation – in short, all the ingredients businesses need to create a better, more sustainable future for themselves, their customers, and society. That’s the essence not just of Dentsu BX but of dentsu itself, and we will harness all the extraordinary talent and expertise of dentsu South Asia to deliver it.”