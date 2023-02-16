Dentsu Creative and VMLY&R make it to the 2023 Innovation Spikes shortlist

The two made the cut from 29 entries along with eight others. South Korea has the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by India and Australia.
Two Indian agencies have managed to make it to the 2023 Innovation Spikes shortlist.
‘The Responsible Manhole’ for TVS Motor Company, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India.
The Killer Pack’ for Maxx Flash, by VMLY&R, Mumbai, India.
Shortlisted entrants will present their work to the jury for the next round of judging.
Innovation Jury President, Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC, commented, “"More needs, less trends" - this year's Innovation finalists reflect the challenges of 2022. There is less hype, and more sobering attempts to make meaningful change in the world. We’re seeing work that is fun and whimsical, to help inspire what's next.”
The Spikes Asia is the region’s most prestigious creative communications awards, and the Innovation Spikes “celebrate ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving,” as per Jenny Lau, Events Director, Spikes Asia.