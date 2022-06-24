Dentsu Creative crowned Agency of the Year on Cannes Lions 2022’s final day

Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said, “Honestly, I am speechless right now, so it is challenging to find words and new adjectives to express how I feel. To say this is historic almost seems like an understatement. When you start the week with a Grand Prix, then add two more along the week besides a Gold, 4 Silvers and 3 Bronze, you feel it’s a dream run. Then you end with a Titanium and it is that ‘top of the world’ feeling. But guess what this is not where it ends, we are ‘The Agency of the Year!’.