Dentsu Creative employees bag top rankings in Lions Creativity Report 2022

The annual report ranks the most creative businesses and people in the world based on their performance at the Cannes Lions awards.
Indian creative professionals have made the industry proud, yet again. They bagged top ranks at the Lions Creativity report, which was released yesterday.
The annual report is a definitive ranking of creative excellence in branded communication, and provides insights, analysis and interviews with Lion-winning creators. The full report can be accessed at the Lions’ insights and intelligence platform, The Work.
Aabhaas Shreshtha, from Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, won creative director of the year. Karthik Nambiar, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, won art director of the year. Farishte Irani, Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, won copywriter of the year. Ronak Chugh, a freelancer from Bengaluru, won the title of director of the year.
The report presents four Regional Network of the Year and 11 global awards: Creative Company, Network, Agency, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Health Agency, Media Network, Agency by Track, and Independent Agency by Track of the Year. The creative rankings also include the top performing director, art director, creative director and copywriter.
Speaking about the report in a press release, Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, said, “It's a celebration and also a tool for future success. The official global creativity rankings provide a definitive benchmark for the industry, accompanied by insights and commentary from our winners and the talented experts, who judged the work this year. I would like to congratulate everyone who ranked this year. Together, they set the global benchmark for creativity.”
Also included in the report are analysis and insights from the winning work, and lessons on how brands are growing businesses and tackling some of the world’s most challenging problems in innovative ways. The themes covered include: Creativity for Growth; Scalable Solutions; Craft with a Conscience; Tech in Service to the Idea; and Invite Everybody.