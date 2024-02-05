Dentsu Creative India expands mandate for TTK Healthcare brands

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency, which already managed social media and media duties for Skore and Eva, will now also handle MsChief.
Dentsu Creative India has announced the expansion of its mandate with TTK Healthcare, a healthcare products company. The agency will now manage the social media and media responsibilities for three of its brands- Skore, Eva and MsChief. The account will be serviced from the agency's Mumbai office.
Dentsu Creative has been handling TTK Healthcare, starting with the sexual wellness and pleasure brand Skore and Eva, a female personal enhancement space. The agency has now onboarded one more brand – MsChief, TTK Healthcare’s latest foray in the sexual pleasure space, targeted at a female audience.
As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will provide end-to-end social media and performance media solutions for the three brands. The agency will leverage its digital expertise to create engaging and impactful digital campaigns. The scope of work includes managing social media platforms, planning, and buying media strategically - designing visually appealing digital creatives, and executing effective content marketing strategies for the brands.
Speaking on the win, Arjun Siva, DGM– digital marketing and ecommerce, TTK Healthcare said, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Dentsu Creative and add MsChief to the set of brands that we partner on with them. We’re confident their proven expertise and consolidated creative and media strengths will help us enhance our digital presence and drive business for our brands.”
Sahil Shah, president- digital experience, Dentsu Creative India, added, “With this consolidation, we have further solidified our position in strengthening TTK Healthcare’s digital efforts. And, for us, the most exciting part is that we are able to see through end-to-end digital – creative, media, and data included– for these ambitious challenger brands.”
Manika Juneja, managing partner- digital experience, Dentsu Creative, commented, “Our journey began with Skore & Eva, and now, with the addition of MsChief, we are truly grateful. Our team is poised to inject integrated digital excellence into these brands, ensuring they not only stand out but thrive.”