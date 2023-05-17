Dentsu Creative India launches a 360-degree campaign for Orange Health Labs

The campaign is centered around an issue that is critical yet largely unrecognized in the healthcare industry - the impact of the freshness of blood on test accuracy.
DENTSU CREATIVE India has partnered with Orange Health Labs, a leading health-tech start-up, to launch the brand's first-ever 360-degree campaign. The campaign is centered around an issue that is critical yet largely unrecognized in the healthcare industry - the impact of the freshness of blood on test accuracy.
DENTSU CREATIVE India was awarded Orange Health Lab's creative mandate in December 2022. The mandate includes providing the brand with 360-degree creative solutions and expanding its reach to audiences throughout India.
The tongue-in-cheek campaign features the renowned actor and Orange Health Labs' brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana. The films showcase him taking a blood sample to the lab while emphasizing the issue of batching in the healthcare industry. Through the campaign, Orange Health Labs highlights its unique offerings, which include home sample collection, rapid 2.5-hour testing, elimination of batch testing, and 100% accurate results.
Speaking about the campaign, Dhruv Gupta & Tarun Bhambra, Founders, Orange Health Labs said, "Orange Health Labs was founded to enable the convenience of on-demand at-home collections and ensure report accuracy for consumers. This campaign is an attempt to raise awareness that you can now get both, only with Orange Health. We are excited to have Ayushmann as our brand ambassador, as he represents modern and logical choices through his work."
Indrajeet Mookerjee, president - South and West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, "In the backdrop of the pandemic, the healthcare industry became saturated with players, making it hard for consumers to make a choice. Our challenge was to devise a sharp and witty campaign to cut through the clutter and highlight Orange Health Labs' core propositions of speed and accuracy."
Siddharth S, executive creative director, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “While communicating the message is crucial, it is equally vital not to distress our consumers. Our campaign employs humor to convey the message that the ‘Freshest samples yield the most accurate results’.”