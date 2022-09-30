Dentsu Creative India launches new campaign for Panasonic Washing Machines

Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president, DENTSU CREATIVE India said, “Very few people are aware that Panasonic is a noteworthy name in the domain of Home Appliances and washing machines globally. Even fewer people know about the astonishing features of these washing machines. So, as the brand custodians, it was pertinent for us to convey it to the audience; and what better way than utilizing and leveraging the already established chemistry of Gupta Ji and Naveen for Panasonic? We made sure to take that love-envy relationship of these two next-door neighbors to the next level and deliver the core message in a fun & interesting way. The catchphrases and punches in the communication will surely intrigue the TG to know more about Panasonic Washing Machines.”