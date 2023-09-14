Dentsu Creative India secures digital creative mandate for Torrent Pharmaceuticals' Brands

Sahil Shah, president - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India said, “With Torrent Pharmaceuticals venturing into the OTC segment with significant plans, we felt it was the right time to partner up and address their digital creative activations. Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionize their digital marketing in this 'waiting to innovate' OTC healthcare domain. I am grateful for their trust in Dentsu Creative and confident that we will blend innovation and creativity to craft messages that truly resonate, fostering meaningful connections with audiences."