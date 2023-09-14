Dentsu Creative India secures digital creative mandate for Torrent Pharmaceuticals' Brands

The agency will manage duties for Shelcal & Unienzyme from the pharmaceutical giant.
Dentsu Creative India has won the digital creative mandate for two prominent healthcare brands - Shelcal and Unienzyme, which fall under the umbrella of Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Dentsu Creative India will play a major role in improving and expanding the digital presence of these brands by implementing a very innovative and assertive growth strategy. This partnership is a very exciting development for these brands as they make their first appearance in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market, which presents a great opportunity to establish their presence and reach a wider audience.
The agency and brands are working together to go beyond conventional approaches. The goal is to explore less well-known health topics in India, with a focus on calcium deficiency and gut health. The objective is to develop effective communication and educational campaigns that attract new customers and also strengthen existing customers' loyalty to the brands.
Sahil Shah, president - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India said, “With Torrent Pharmaceuticals venturing into the OTC segment with significant plans, we felt it was the right time to partner up and address their digital creative activations. Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionize their digital marketing in this 'waiting to innovate' OTC healthcare domain. I am grateful for their trust in Dentsu Creative and confident that we will blend innovation and creativity to craft messages that truly resonate, fostering meaningful connections with audiences."
Manika Juneja, managing partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “Torrent Pharma’s digital creative mandate is a step forward in strengthening Dentsu Creative's portfolio within the pharmaceutical category of brands. We are thrilled about this new victory and look forward to a stronger and fruitful partnership with lots of exciting work inspired by Modern Creativity in the near future.”