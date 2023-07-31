Dentsu Creative India wins Social Media Management duties for Dailyhunt's Xpresso

Sahil Shah, President – Digital Experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”