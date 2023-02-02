Dentsu Creative launches 2023 Trends Report ‘A Tale Of New Cities’

Pats McDonald, chief strategy officer, Dentsu Creative says: "At the close of 2022, it was hard to escape the feeling that eras and empires were ending-or beginning. Around the world we saw immense volatility, as the cost of living spiralled, conservative policies challenged progressive social agendas and energy instability became all too real. As 2023 begins, we see both alarming steps backward as a society- with talk of power cuts, rationing and hyper-inflation- and green shoots of hope. Perhaps most exciting is the sense that individuals and communities are writing their own narratives, rejecting a sense of top down, homogenous cultural influence. Our predictions for 2023 acknowledge the tensions, volatility and struggles facing society today and, on the flip side, the opportunities, tools and platforms that exist to enable communities to build the worlds they want to see."