Dentsu Creative launches Future Mandala in India to equip brands with insights

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Future Mandala is available as a premium, fee-based service for dentsu’s existing and new clients.
Dentsu Creative has taken a bold step in redefining the future of brand strategy with the India launch of ‘Future Mandala’—a tool designed to equip brands with the insights and foresight necessary to innovate and build entirely new business ecosystems. Developed by Dentsu Tokyo in 2011, this transformative tool has already been a game-changer in markets across the globe, and now, it’s poised to lead Indian brands into a future of sustainable growth and market leadership.
In a marketplace defined by relentless change, traditional trend reports barely scratch the surface, offering only fleeting insights. Future Mandala redefines the game—delving deep into socio-economic shifts, third-party research, and demographic trends to deliver brands a future-proof blueprint.
As India’s rapid growth reshapes entire industries, staying relevant isn’t enough. It takes bold innovation and visionary thinking. What sets Future Mandala apart is its holistic approach—unlocking opportunities not just for product innovation but also for building next-gen communication platforms and business models. This dual capability equips businesses to anticipate change, act decisively, and lead with a transformative vision.
Amit Wadhwa, chief executive officer, South Asia, Dentsu Creative said, “Understanding the future is the first step in shaping it. Future Mandala equips brands with the insights needed to move beyond short-term trends and embrace long-term innovation. This tool is a manifestation of dentsu’s commitment to ‘Innovating to Impact’, ensuring that our clients are not simply keeping pace with the market but leading it with foresight and strategic clarity.”
Sumeer Mathur, chief strategy officer, India, Dentsu Creative elaborated, “Marketers are constantly grappling with how today’s trends will shape tomorrow. Future Mandala enables them to shape entire business ecosystems—from the way they develop products to how they communicate with consumers and drive long-term growth. It draws on a wealth of data—from government reports, industry insights, and trends—giving brands a clear and actionable roadmap for the next five years. It’s a powerful tool for driving innovation in a rapidly shifting economy.”
Future Mandala is available as a premium, fee-based service for dentsu’s existing and new clients, offering a strategic edge in a competitive marketplace. Proven globally to drive business transformation, it empowers Indian brands to lead with purpose and foresight. Developed by Dentsu Creative’s experts, including Takuya Kagata, Partner at Dentsu Consulting Inc. and editor-in-chief of its Japanese edition, Future Mandala ensures businesses are future-ready and positioned for long-term growth and innovation.