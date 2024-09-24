Dentsu Creative launches Future Mandala in India to equip brands with insights

Dentsu Creative has taken a bold step in redefining the future of brand strategy with the India launch of ‘Future Mandala’—a tool designed to equip brands with the insights and foresight necessary to innovate and build entirely new business ecosystems. Developed by Dentsu Tokyo in 2011, this transformative tool has already been a game-changer in markets across the globe, and now, it’s poised to lead Indian brands into a future of sustainable growth and market leadership.