Dentsu India launches Dentsu AMP, an AI-powered video content engine

Dentsu India has unveiled Dentsu AMP, a new video-first content engine designed to help brands create and scale high-quality storytelling with greater speed, efficiency, and performance.

Built for the fast-moving digital era, Dentsu AMP blends human creativity with AI-enabled workflows to deliver video content that is quicker to produce, sharper in execution, and stronger in results.

The new offering connects over ten in-house studios across India, spanning video, motion graphics, 3D/CG, sound, and post-production. Powered by a full-stack AI backbone for ideation, editing, versioning, optimisation, and targeting, Dentsu AMP caters to both ends of the spectrum — from cinematic brand films to agile, AI-enabled social content.

Several brands, including Aditya Birla Fashion, Flipkart, Myntra, and Groww, have already partnered with Dentsu AMP, signalling early confidence in its “Results as a Service” (RASS) model that unites speed, scale, and performance under one roof.

To lead the initiative, Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani have been appointed Managing Partners. The duo previously helmed TVA, driving creative and production innovation for some of India’s biggest brands.

Abrol brings deep experience in setting up and scaling digital-first businesses such as Myntra and Tata Cliq’s international verticals, while Gulabani adds expertise in content strategy and production from Sony Entertainment, StarPlus, and Zee TV. They will report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands.

Amit Wadhwa said, “Dentsu AMP is designed for a world where stories need to move as fast as audiences do. It brings together the best of craft, content, and technology to help brands tell their stories at scale - without losing what makes them human. It is where creativity performs, and performance inspires creativity.”

Dhruv Abrol and Tarika Gulabani added, “Dentsu AMP is built as a modern content engine for brands - combining full-stack production, data-driven creativity, and AI tools that optimise performance in real time. From high-impact films to daily social assets, we help brands make more content, faster, without losing craft or consistency.”

Dentsu AMP strengthens dentsu India’s innovation portfolio, joining Dentsu Lab — the company’s hub for AI, immersive technology, and creative R&D — and the Dentsu Podcast Network, which drives storytelling in emerging formats. With expansion planned across major metros in the coming year, Dentsu AMP reinforces dentsu India’s position at the intersection of creativity, technology, and performance.