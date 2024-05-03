Dentsu India launches Amdocs' first-ever brand film titled ‘LIVE AMAZING. DO AMAZING’

Siddharth S, group executive creative director, Dentsu Creative India commented, “The ask from the client was to make a music video that invites potential talent to join Amdocs. A company that gives its employees a conducive environment to grow and pursue their interests too. From the outset, we knew it could not be just a typical recruitment ad or just another song and dance piece. We also knew that Amdocs wanted to pitch themselves as creators and not just a solution provider. And this led us to 3 amazing creators from the past - William Shakespeare, Aryabhata and Leonardo Da Vinci. Put the super-talented Raja Kumari in the mix, and you have an idea that resonates with the amazing talent from the world of technology. Because it takes amazing to know amazing."