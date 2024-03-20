Dentsu India partners with Arthur D. Little

Commenting on the alliance, Narayan Devanathan said, “What happens when customer-centricity and creativity meet the consulting mindset? You get the opportunity to create unprecedented value for clients and their customers while creating new futures. And that’s precisely what the alliance between dentsu and ADL will create for businesses everywhere – by creating a custom range of demand chain solutions. As businesses look to create sustainable futures for themselves, it’s critical that they are able to map and size demand in new ways and then nurture and fulfil that demand in engaging ways. Our clients look to us to solve their business problems – either by ourselves or in partnership with other experts. The dentsu + ADL alliance is us walking the talk on this promise to our clients to truly be their partners.”