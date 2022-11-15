By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Dentsu India records 10% organic growth between January-September 2022

The Group expects 4 to 5% organic growth for FY2022.

Dentsu India has reported over 10% organic growth driven by new client wins and increased scope from existing media clients in the period from January to September 2022.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan recorded a growth of 2.7%. “APAC saw organic revenue decline in the third quarter due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The region contributed 10% to Dentsu Group’s new revenue in the Jan-Sep 2022 period.

The group expects 4 to 5% organic growth for FY2022, with margins expected at 18.0% excluding Russia.  

Don't know how to find the right agency for your marketing needs? Let afaqs! marketplace help you. Click here to find your match
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Dentsu India