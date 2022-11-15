Dentsu India records 10% organic growth between January-September 2022

The Group expects 4 to 5% organic growth for FY2022.
Dentsu India has reported over 10% organic growth driven by new client wins and increased scope from existing media clients in the period from January to September 2022.
Asia Pacific excluding Japan recorded a growth of 2.7%. “APAC saw organic revenue decline in the third quarter due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The region contributed 10% to Dentsu Group’s new revenue in the Jan-Sep 2022 period.
The group expects 4 to 5% organic growth for FY2022, with margins expected at 18.0% excluding Russia.