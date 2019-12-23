Dentsu India Slingshot wins creative mandate for Melorra

In a joint statement, Kunal Dubey, VP & head of business, and Lucky Saini, VP Digital & Marketing Solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot commented, “Melorra is truly disrupting the jewellery category in India by its trend-inspired business model; and so is Dentsu India Slingshot with its platform-agnostic, solution-first approach in the advertising industry. In association with Melorra, we see an opportunity to build a digital-first and extremely relevant brand for the independent and modern millennial Indian women. We have also adopted the role of their extended marketing team by partnering with them on all aspects. We will now be working on their brand strategy, long term communication plan, media analysis and content strategy.”