Dentsu India Slingshot wins digital mandate for Livspace

Dentsu India Slingshot, a marketing solutions outfit from Dentsu India - a Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) agency, has bagged the digital creative duties for Livspace, Indian home interior brand.
Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India said, “It’s a matter of pride to associate with a brand that has seen tremendous growth in such a short span. We look forward to creating some inspiring work for Livspace, a brand which is transforming the home interior space in India. This revolutionising brand is all geared to inspire people to design, renovate their homes and also execute them seamlessly.”
In a joint statement, Kunal Dubey, VP & head of business, and Lucky Saini, VP digital & marketing solutions, Dentsu India Slingshot added, “Livspace is immensely disrupting the home interior space. They operate with a very high involvement of trust, aspiration and most of their brand experience rests online. It’s imperative that a strong and engaging consumer brand has built its presence so well on digital. In association with them, we aim to amplify their exponential online brand experience. We are thrilled to partner with their marketing team and build a winning brand in both, share of wallet and share of heart.”
Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer, Livspace commented, “Being the market leader in this fledgling category requires us to create category awareness, inspiration and education for different consumers in various stages of their purchase journey. Most of these journeys inevitably start online and therefore it was critical to work with a partner who could think digital-first. In Dentsu Slingshot, we have found the right partner and together we will work towards creating Livspace as the preferred destination of all your home interior and renovation needs.”