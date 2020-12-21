Dentsu International restructures ‘The Story Lab’ in India; merges with C’Lab

The unification of these two agencies is aimed at simplifying clients’ needs in the content space and leverage TSL’s footprint and IPs across the globe. The merged entity will operate under the TSL brand and further strengthen its foundation in the country. For the record, TSL is a global content specialist that inspires and delivers innovative content solutions. These solutions, in-turn, help in creating connect with audiences and thus, deliver value to clients and partners. Some of its popular IPs are ‘Game of Clones’, ‘Ninja Warrior’, ‘No Sleep No FOMO’ and a host of other exclusive IPs and branded content properties. C​'​Lab, meanwhile, specialises in creating tactical content in the space of sports and entertainment. In its last three years of operations in India, C’Lab has created some very effective campaigns with celebrities and influencers.