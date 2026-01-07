Dentsu launches dentsu.Connect in India

Dentsu has announced the launch of dentsu.Connect in India, marking a significant step in the network’s global data and technology transformation. dentsu.Connect is dentsu’s unified global operating system, designed to bring together data, creativity, media, technology, and people into a connected delivery model that enables smarter decision-making and measurable business impact.

Aligned with dentsu’s global framework, dentsu.Connect in India enables teams to operate within a shared system, leveraging common intelligence, platforms, and workflows at scale. The launch is powered by dentsu India’s Data & Technology (D&T) team, which builds and delivers capabilities within the dentsu.Connect delivery ecosystem, ensuring both global alignment and local relevance.

D&T team will bring together dentsu’s data, engineering, AI, analytics, and martech/adtech capabilities into a single integrated ecosystem. Rather than operating in silos, dentsu.Connect enables a more connected way of working – allowing teams and clients to move faster, operate at scale, and make more predictive, outcome-led decisions.

In India, dentsu has built a robust ecosystem of products focused on actionable intelligence. Anchored by dentsu.Connect, and complemented by solutions such as dentsu.Audiences, dentsu Spark, dentsu Product Intelligence, Mugen.ai, and the Dentsu Marketing Cloud, this ecosystem brings together global platforms and locally developed capabilities tailored for the Indian market.

For clients, dentsu.Connect provides a single, accountable entry point to dentsu’s integrated growth solutions. For teams, it brings clarity, reduces fragmentation, and increases automation across markets.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “As we move towards our Vision 2026/2027, we are not just chasing growth – we are rethinking how we deliver it. Our challenge is not capability; it’s connection. dentsu.Connect is the operating model that brings our strengths together, and in India, this journey is powered by a strong data and technology foundation. For clients, it simplifies how they work with dentsu. For our teams, it brings clarity, speed, and efficiency. And for the business, it creates sustainable value as we build towards long-term, profitable growth.”

Shirli Zelcer, chief data & technology officer, dentsu added, “With dentsu.Connect, we are uniting the best of dentsu’s data, identity, and AI capabilities into one integrated platform that empowers our clients and teams to make smarter and more predictive decisions. This launch in India marks a pivotal step in delivering a truly global data and technology framework - one that dynamically orchestrates workflows, surfaces actionable insights, and drives impact through AI-led decision-making. By combining intelligence with human craft, we’re enabling marketers to predict their next best impact and create meaningful connections at scale.”

With this launch, dentsu.Connect marks a shift to a connected, intelligence-led operating model in India – one that turns integration into action and transformation into measurable impact across clients, teams, and markets.