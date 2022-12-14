Dentsu Programmatic launches Dentsu Curate in India

Advertisers have an opportunity to buy multiple DSPs (Demand Side Platforms) that are connected to several SSPs (Supply Side Platforms). This certainly gives them reach to all the channels and publishers in the region. However, reaching out to the addressable audiences on brand-safe publishers and avoiding unnecessary cost inflation is a challenge. Nonetheless, through Dentsu Curate, clients can once again get control by building up their bespoke marketplace across Display, Mobile, CTV, DOOH, and native. India’s fragmented landscape in OTT and growing CTV as with this solution we can curate across Publishers but drive a certain campaign objective of Video or Viewability. It allows them the flexibility to have control across their inventory via multiple parameters (third-party audiences, context, inventory type, etc.).