Dentsu puts up OOH ads celebrating Cannes Lions wins

The ads can be seen in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.
Dentsu Creative has taken out OOH ads in different cities across India to celebrate their Cannes Lions 2022 wins. The copy of the ads - done in house, invites readers to get to know the agency better. The ads can be seen at Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru and have been executed by Posterscope.
The outdoor ads call the Cannes Lions Awards, the Advertising World Cup. Every year, the awards see entries from all over the world. This year was the first time Dentsu Creative brought home the title of 'Agency Of The Year'.
"The Unfiltered History Tour" was an entry that brought Dentsu Creative multiple metals this year. The campaign was done for Vice World News and it won the agency a Titanium Lion, three Grand Prix awards, two Gold Lions as well as three Silver Lions.
In total, Cannes Lions Awards received a total of 25,464 entries from 87 countries this year. India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Cannes Lions Awards this year. According to data released by the organisers, entries from India were up 32% YOY with the country’s top entered Lions including Health & Wellness, Direct and Film.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative says that the intent behind putting up the billboards was to celebrate Indian agencies' performance at Cannes this year. "The wins were a great boost for Dentsu too. Celebrating good occasions are important and celebrating it with people is the best way to celebrate it," he says.