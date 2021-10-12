Dentsu retains Standard Chartered global media remit

Emma Sheller, Global Head, Brand Strategy & Consumer, Private and Business Banking Marketing, Standard Chartered, commented: “At Standard Chartered, we are here for good. It’s the motivation of our business, and a principle we clearly share with dentsu in the commitments and progress they’re making to be a force for good. We are committed to reducing carbon emissions, lifting participation and improving lives, and setting a new model of globalisation based on transparency, fairness and trust. It is important for us to have a partner with shared values and ambitions who would work with us to achieve our goals. Dentsu came to the table with a deep knowledge of our business, our commitments and how we can drive growth from the media with an impressive service model and a team aligned to that value set.”