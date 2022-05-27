Dentsu Webchutney and VMLY&R Mumbai bring home Pencils on Day 2 of D&AD Awards

There were a total of 4 Pencils awarded on the second day of the awards.
The remaining Pencil winners were announced on Day 2 of the D&AD Awards 2022. Dentsu Webchutney’s entry ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ won Graphite pencil on Day 2 of the D&AD Awards 2022. On Day 1, Webchutney picked up 7 Pencils on Day 1 for this entry.
VMLY&R Mumbai also won a White Pencil in the Impact category for its entry The Killer Pack. It also won a Wood Pencil in the Packaging Design category for this entry. Day 1 saw the agency pick up a Wood Pencil for the same entry in the Direct category.
The entry ’Anek Multiscript Variable Font Family’ won a Graphite Pencil in the Type Design category. The entry was by Ek Type design agency.