Dentsu Webchutney, DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas win big at Spikes Asia 2022

'Unfiltered World Tour', 'Eatqual' and 'H for Handwashing' are some of the winning campaigns.
The first round of winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze metals at Spikes Asia 2022 have been announced. Dentsu Webchutney, DDB Mudra Mumbai and Lowe Lintas have emerged as winners with an array of metals across different categories. Country-wise, Australia leads the overall rankings with 78 awards in total. India are ranking second with 56, followed by New Zealand with 37.
In the Brand Experience and Activation category, Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru won a Gold and two Silver metals for its project titled ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for client Vice World News. DDB Mudra’s work for McDonald’s titled ‘Eatqual’ also won two Silver metals in this category.
DDB Mudra Mumbai also brought home a Silver in the Healthcare category for its work for client Stayfree. The campaign was designed for the occasion of Daughter’s Day.
Dentsu Webchutney also won a Gold and Silver and Bronze in the Strategy and Effectiveness category for the ‘Unfiltered History Tour’. In this category, Lowe Lintas also won a Gold and Silver for their campaign titled ‘H for Handwashing’ – a campaign for client Lifebuoy to raise awareness on the importance of handwashing.