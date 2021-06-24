Cheil India, Dentsu Webchutney, FCB Interface bring home awards on Day 4

On Day 4 of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, these agencies stood out as winners.
Cheil India Gurgaon, FCB Interface and Dentsu Webchutney brought home awards on Day 4 of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Cheil India Gurugram bagged a Silver Lion for its work for client Samsung titled ‘Now words aren’t just heard, but felt.’ Dentsu Webchutney’s campaign 8-Bit Journo bagged another award in this category too – winning a Bronze Lion for the work done for Vice India. FCB Interface won a Bronze Lion in the Brand Experience and Activation Lions category for their work on Punishing Signal for Mumbai Police.
Webchutney also won an award in the Creative eCommerce Lions category - a Bronze Lion for its entry ‘Better Half Recipes’ for client Swiggy.
About the winning campaigns
As a part of the Punishing Signal campaign, special decibel meters were connected to traffic signals across the island city. When the decibel exceeded a dangerous 85dB, the signal timer would reset itself forcing people to wait longer at the signal. Thus ‘punishing’ them for their impatience with the message, 'honk more, wait more'.
To bring equality to the kitchen, Swiggy Instamart and Dentsu Webchutney, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international (India), have launched ‘The Better Half Cookbook’—a one-of-a-kind cookbook that splits into two halves to give partners an equal responsibility to cook the meal. Each partner has to follow only their side of the instructions to see their meal come together, together.
Vice Media has collaborated with Dentsu Webchutney to bring out the world's first teletext news portal, christened The 8-Bit Journo. Relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out on were converted into teletext and dispatched to lakhs of Kashmiris through SMS.