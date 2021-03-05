Dentsu Webchutney named Agency of the Year at Spikes 2021; bags 16 Spikes

Dentsu Webchutney, Cheil India Gurgaon, DDB Mudra and FCB Ulka were among the Indian agencies who won awards at Spikes 2021.
Dentsu has bagged the most awards at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity 2021. While the global advertising conglomerate has been crowned ‘Network of the Year’, Dentsu Webchutney, with 16 metals in its kitty, has been named the ‘Country Agency of the Year’ for India. The agency has won 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 10 Bronze for its path-breaking campaigns – ‘8-Bit Journo’ for Vice Media and the ‘World’s Most Reported Trailer’ for Thappad – to bag the coveted title.
Dentsu Webchutney’s work for Vice Media titled ‘8 Bit Journo’ won three Gold Spikes - two in the Brand Experience and Activation category, one in the Creative Strategy category. In the Brand Experience and Activation category, Wunderman Thompson’s campaign for Lux titled ‘soap with a lump’ won them a Silver Spike.
In the Digital category, Cheil India, Gurgaon won a Silver Spike and a Bronze Spike for the work done for client Samsung on the campaign titled ‘Now words aren’t just heard but felt’. Webchutney won a Silver and a Bronze Spike for 8 bit journo in the same category.
In the Creative Strategy category, FCB Ulka bagged a Bronze Spike for Times Out and Proud campaign.
The 8 Bit Journo also won Dentsu Webchutney a Bronze Spike in this category.
DDB Mudra won a Bronze Spike in the Digital category for their campaign for Spotify India titled #PlayThis. Mudra also won a Grand Prix Spike for their campaign ‘Project Free Period’ for sanitary napkin brand Stayfree.
In the Creative
In the digital crafts category,