Dentsu Webchutney named Agency of the Year at Spikes 2021; bags 16 Spikes

In the Digital category, Cheil India, Gurgaon won a Silver Spike and a Bronze Spike for the work done for client Samsung on the campaign titled ‘Now words aren’t just heard but felt’. Webchutney won a Silver and a Bronze Spike for 8 bit journo in the same category.

In the Creative Strategy category, FCB Ulka bagged a Bronze Spike for Times Out and Proud campaign. FCB Interface won

The 8 Bit Journo also won Dentsu Webchutney a Bronze Spike in this category.

DDB Mudra won a Bronze Spike in the Digital category for their campaign for Spotify India titled #PlayThis. Mudra also won a Grand Prix Spike for their campaign ‘Project Free Period’ for sanitary napkin brand Stayfree.

In the Creative

In the digital crafts category,