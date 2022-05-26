Dentsu Webchutney, Ogilvy Mumbai and DDB Mudra Group win Pencils at D&AD 2022

Memesys Culture Lab won a Wood Pencil for the 2021 rendition of Vicks’ #TouchOfCare campaign titled ‘Care Lives On.’ This agency also won a Wood Pencil for its entry titled ‘SHASN: AZADI’. “With SHASN: AZADI, we wanted to tackle Colonialism head on, and tell a story where victory is gained by following the ideals of freedom, liberty, and equality. Each player is a revolutionary, trying to liberate their country from a tyrannical Imperial power and establish democracy,” writes the agency.