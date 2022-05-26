Dentsu Webchutney, Ogilvy Mumbai and DDB Mudra Group win Pencils at D&AD 2022

There were a total of 22 Pencils awarded on Day 1 of the D&AD Awards 2022.
Indian agencies brought home 1 Yellow Pencil, 8 Graphite Pencils and 13 Wood Pencils at the D&AD Awards 2022. Dentsu Webchutney’s entry The Unfiltered History Tour won them a Yellow Pencil in the Direct category. This entry also won them 3 Graphite Pencils in the PR, Experiential and Digital category. The entry also bagged Webchutney 3 Wood Pencils in the Digital category for the sub-categories - Mobile, Physical & Digital, and Storytelling.
The Nominate Me Selfie also won 2 Graphite Pencil in the PR and Experiential categories. It also won two Wood Pencils in the Experiential and Media categories.
The entry ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ by DDB Mudra for Krafton India won a Graphite Pencil in the category ‘Sound Design & Use of Music’. It also won 3 Wood Pencils - one in the Direction category and two in the Film category.
Ogilvy Mumbai won 2 Graphite Pencils (in the Direct and Experiential category) and 1 Wood Pencil (in the PR - Use of Talent & Influencers category) for its entry ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ for client Mondelez International. The ad was done in partnership with Rephrase.ai
Ogilvy Mumbai also won a Wood Pencil in the Media category for its entry for soap brand Dove titled ‘’#StopTheBeautyTest’.
VMLY&R Mumbai won a Wood Pencil in the Direct category for its entry titled ‘The Killer Pack’ for client Maxx Flash.
Memesys Culture Lab won a Wood Pencil for the 2021 rendition of Vicks’ #TouchOfCare campaign titled ‘Care Lives On.’ This agency also won a Wood Pencil for its entry titled ‘SHASN: AZADI’. “With SHASN: AZADI, we wanted to tackle Colonialism head on, and tell a story where victory is gained by following the ideals of freedom, liberty, and equality. Each player is a revolutionary, trying to liberate their country from a tyrannical Imperial power and establish democracy,” writes the agency.