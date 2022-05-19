Dentsu Webchutney wins 7 Gold Pencils at One Show 2022

Indian agencies brought home 24 Pencils across categories this year.
Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru led all agencies in Asia-Pacific with seven Gold Pencil wins in The One Show 2022, all for VICE World News “The Unfiltered History Tour”.
Along with the seven Gold Pencils, Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru picked up nine Silver, two Bronze and three Merits for “The Unfiltered History Tour”.
A total of seven Gold Pencils, 10 Silver, seven Bronze, and 32 Merits were won by eight agencies and production companies in India. All Pencil and Merit winners are featured in The One Show 2022 winners’ showcase.
FCB India Delhi won the only other Silver this year for its entry made in collaboration with Goodmorning Films Mumbai titled - “The Mirror - See Me As I Am” for UNAIDS in Health & Wellness, Film category.
The Unfiltered History Tour is a collaboration between VICE World news and Webchutney. It's meant to offer insight into the history of 10 iconic items on display in the British Museum via an interactive mobile site and a 10-episode podcast series featuring experts from the homelands of these objects.
The Unfiltered History Tour allows users to take a tour of the museum thanks to Instagram filters and immersive audio. Users scan objects including the Rosetta Stone, Parthenon Marbles and Benin Bronzes to unlock an augmented reality, which steps back in time to show the moment these items were removed. A series of podcast episodes featuring interviews with experts from these countries brings the immersive experience to life.