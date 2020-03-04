Dentsu Webchutney wins digital & creative mandate for OkCupid

Commenting on the win, Prashant Gopalakrishnan, SVP, Dentsu Webchutney said, “We are excited to partner with yet another industry giant in OkCupid. Innovative ideas can help overcome challenges in the Indian online dating market. It is a phenomenal market opportunity - one that has been covered in-depth in analyst reports. On a lighter note, as the sole married employee on the account, I believe the rest of the team can truly do justice to it!”