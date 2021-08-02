Dentsu Webchutney wins digital & social media mandate for ACKO General Insurance

GD Prasad, vice president, Dentsu Webchutney said, “In a short time, ACKO has established itself as a disruptive brand that every player in the category will soon follow. To partner with them, is to take another step into the deep end of the impact of digital technologies. We have the enviable chance to build a brand whose actions are aligned with its values. We will continue to push the bar for them in what has turned out to be a year of fantastic partnerships with disruptive new brands for Dentsu Webchutney.“