Dentsu Webchutney wins The One Show 2022 APAC Agency of the Year

Its entry “The Unfiltered History Tour” for VICE World News won them multiple accolades.
After The One Show 2022 Pencil and Special Awards winners were announced last week, The One Show 2022 Global and Regional Creative Rankings have been announced.
Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru capped off a stellar awards performance by being named APAC Agency of the Year in The One Show 2022 Global Creative Rankings. Overall, the agency was awarded Best of Discipline in Radio & Audio, seven Gold Pencils, nine Silver, two Bronze and three Merits, all for “The Unfiltered History Tour” on behalf of VICE World News.
In addition to this top status in APAC, Dentsu Webchutney finished fourth in The One Show 2022 Global Agency Rankings, and “the Unfiltered History Tour” was the third-highest ranked entry of the year.
The One Show 2022 APAC Creatives of the Year, were also announced. PG Aditya won The One Show 2022 APAC CCO of the Year and Ashwin Palkar won the title of The One Show 2022 APAC ECD of the Year.
The entry that won them multiple accolades was in association with Vice World News. The Unfiltered History Tour allows users to take a tour of the British museum thanks to Instagram filters and immersive audio.
Users scan objects including the Rosetta Stone, Parthenon Marbles and Benin Bronzes to unlock an augmented reality, which steps back in time to show the moment these items were removed. A series of podcast episodes featuring interviews with experts from these countries brings the immersive experience to life.