dentsu X India ranked #No1 media agency on COMvergence’s New Business Barometer for 2019

COMvergence, the independent international research consultancy, has ranked dentsu X India the No.1 media agency on the New Business Barometer List for 2019. This is the second consecutive year when dentsu X India, the integrated media specialist from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has grabbed the No.1 spot on the list.
For the record, COMvergence is an international research bureau, providing analysis and benchmarking studies of advertising and media firms. The report evaluates agency business momentum by measuring 21 media agencies on major media business moves, retentions, and new assignments from the existing clients.
dentsu X India has been steadily and rapidly scaling up its momentum and agility in the country. It has attained the highest volume in the chart with US$309 million worth new businesses in 2019 by adding several prestigious clients to its portfolio. It has parallelly retained and gained from all the current businesses.
Speaking on the occasion, Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X India said, “dentsu X has been rapidly scaling up for the past 5 years with lead marketers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars, all awarding us their businesses – a testament to the dynamic approach and value we bring to them. We will accelerate further and continue to partner our clients’ businesses. And yes, the market accolades are gratifying with COMvergence once again ranking dX as the number 1 agency.”