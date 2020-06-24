dentsu X India ranked #No1 media agency on COMvergence’s New Business Barometer for 2019

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Karani, chief executive officer, dentsu X India said, “dentsu X has been rapidly scaling up for the past 5 years with lead marketers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars, all awarding us their businesses – a testament to the dynamic approach and value we bring to them. We will accelerate further and continue to partner our clients’ businesses. And yes, the market accolades are gratifying with COMvergence once again ranking dX as the number 1 agency.”